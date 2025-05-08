Los compadres Mexican Restaurant 1700 W. Hwy 14-16
Featured Items
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Two corn tortillas filled with diced onions, BELL PEPPERS, spinach and mushrooms smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and black beans$13.99
MOLE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,chees,chicken,mole sauce$14.99
APPETIZERS
ASADA FRIES
fries,beans,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo steak asada$12.99
BEAN DIP
BEANS,BEEF,CHEESE$6.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole$9.99
COMPADRES DIP
RANCHERO CHEESE,BEEF,PICO DE GALLO$9.00
COMPADRES NACHOS
corn chips,beans,queso sauce,lettuce,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shreded beef,ground beef$11.99
GUACAMOLE$10.00
QUESADILLA
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$12.99
QUESO DIP$8.00
QUESO FUNDIDO
RANCHERO CHEESE,CHORIZO$9.00
SUPER NACHOS
corn chips,beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$11.99
WILD WINGS$11.99
ELOTE DIP$9.00
SOUP AND SALADS
CARNE EN SU JUGO
beef broth,carne asada,bacon,whole beans,onions,cilantro$14.99
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
romaine lettuce,cheese,onions,tomatoes,chickem tenders,honey mustard dressing$11.99
DELUXE TACO SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$12.99
FAJITA SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,bellpeppers,onions,sour cream guacamole,chicken or steak$13.99
RANCHERO SALAD
romaine lettuce,grilled chicken,ranchero cheese,ranch dressing,tomatoes,onions,black beans$12.99
ROPA VIEJA SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,vinagret,avocado,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shreded beef$12.99
SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD
romaine lettuce,shrimp,black beans,ranchero cheese,ceasar dressing$12.99
TORTILLA SOUP
chicken broth,shreded chicken,onions,tomatoes,tortilla strips,ranchero cheese,avocado$9.99
FISH CEASER SALAD$12.99
SIDES
BACON CHILES FRITOS$5.00
CHILES FRITOS$2.50
LARGE CHIPS$8.00
LARGE SALSA$8.00
SIDE AVOCADO SLICES$6.00
SIDE CHEESE$3.00
SIDE CHIMICHANGA$8.99
SIDE DELUXE
SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE$5.00
SIDE ENCHILADA$6.99
SIDE FRIES$5.00
SIDE GREEN CHILE$5.00
SIDE GUACAMOLE$10.00
SIDE LARGE PICOSA
HOUSE MADE SPICY SALSA$6.50
SIDE LETTUCE$1.00
SIDE MEDIUM SALSA$2.50
SIDE MEDIUM SALSA MEXICO$2.75
SIDE PICO DE GALLO$2.75
SIDE REFRIED BEANS$4.99
SIDE RELLENO$6.99
SIDE RICE$4.99
SIDE RICE/BEANS$4.99
SIDE SMALL HOT SALSA$0.75
SIDE SMALL SALSA$0.75
SIDE SOUR CREAM$2.75
SIDE TAMAL$5.99
SIDE TORTILLAS$2.25
SIDE TOSTADA$4.99
BURRITOS
ASADA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,whole beans,ranchero cheese,salsa verde, carne asada pico de gallo$14.99
BURRITO MEXICO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$14.99
CHICKEN CHIPOTLE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,chipotle sauce,onons,ham,mushrooms$16.99
CHICKEN JALISCO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,onions,bell peppers,green creamy sauce,mushrooms$16.99
COLORADO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream$14.99
FAJITA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,onions,bellpeppers,sour cream,guacamole,steak or chicken$15.99
MACHO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo$14.99
MOLE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,chees,chicken,mole sauce$14.99
QUESO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo$14.99
RANCHERO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,ranchero cheese,onions,bellpeppers,jalapeños,mushrooms,sirloin steak,spicy salsa$15.99
VALLARTA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,crab,shrimp,spinach,onions, mushrooms,tomatoes,creamy sauce$21.99
VERDE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream$14.99
BURRITO CAMPERO$14.99
TACOS
FISH TACOS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with pico de gallo,fish dressing,lettuce rice and re fried beans,fried fish$14.99
SHRIMP TACOS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served rice and re fried beans Shrimp,onions tomato,creamy sauce$14.99
TACOS ASADA
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans carne asada.$14.99
TACOS AL CARBON
three tacos on soft corn tortilla in red sauce served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans Carne asada.$15.99
TACOS AL PASTOR
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork al pastor$13.99
TACOS DE BIRRIA
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans shredded beef barbacoa$13.99
TACOS CARNITAS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans PORK CARNITAS$13.99
TACOS CHORIZO
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork chorizo$13.99
TACOS RANCHEROS$15.99
FAJITAS
CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled chicken and shrimp$23.99
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled chicken and steak$23.99
CHICKEN FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.Grilled chicken$17.99
COMPADRES FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled steak,chicken and shrimp$30.99
SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled shrimp$18.99
STEAK AND SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak and shrimp$23.99
STEAK FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak$17.99
VEGGIE FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.$15.99
MEXICAN DISHES
ALAMBRE
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$18.99
CHILE COLORADO
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$15.99
CHILE VERDE
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$15.99
FLAUTAS
FOUR CRISP CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PICADILLO SERVED OVER A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH A REDV SAUCE, RANCHERO CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$15.99
QUESADILLA DE ALAMBRE
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE, SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$18.99
ENCHILADAS
CRAB ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed crab, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and refried beans$16.99
ENCHILADAS MEXICO
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and refried beans$14.99
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FIILED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and beans$14.99
MOLE ENCHILADAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN SMOTHERED WITH MOLE SAUCE TOPPED WITH RANCHERO CHEESE SERVED RICE AND REFRIED bean$14.99
QUESO ENCHILADAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with our house made queso sauce served with rice and refried bean$14.99
SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes in a creamy Vallarta sauce smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and refried beans$17.99
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served rice and black beans$16.99
SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with SAUTED spinach in a sour cream sauce smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and black bean$14.99
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Two corn tortillas filled with diced onions, BELL PEPPERS, spinach and mushrooms smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and black beans$13.99
TORTAS AND BURGERS
BACON CHEESE BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese,bacon$13.99
CHEESE BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese$12.99
COMPADRES BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,ham,American cheese$14.99
COWBOY BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,egg,American cheese,green chile$14.99
GUACA BACON BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,guacamole,American cheese$15.99
HAMBURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions$10.99
QUESO & BACON BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,queso sauce,$13.99
TORTA AL PASTOR
ciabatta bread with fries,Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, bacon, melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
TORTA ASADA
ciabatta bread with fries,Grilled carne asada steak with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
TORTA CARNITAS
ciabatta bread with fries, Pork carnitas with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
DINNER COMBOS
#1 ENCHILADA & TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce$13.99
#2 CHILE RELLENO
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans,$13.99
#3 ENCHILADA & TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato$13.99
#4 BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese$13.99
#5 QUESADILLA RANCHERA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion$14.99
#6 TWO TACOS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese$13.99
#7 CHIMICHANGA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream$14.99
#8 DELUXE TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream$13.99
#9 ENCHILADA & RELLENO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$14.99
#10 ENCHILADA & TAMAL
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$14.99
#12 TWO ENCHILADAS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese$13.99
CHICKEN DISHES
ARROZ CON POLLO
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$16.99
CHICKEN MOLE
Sautéed chicken in a mole sauce served with rice and beans.$16.99
MEXICAN STIR FRY
Sautéed chicken with mixed veggies served over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese$18.99
POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken marinated in a red sauce served with avocado slices, rice and black beans.$14.99
POLLO AZTECA
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham and melted jack cheese served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$18.99
POLLO CON CREMA
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers in a sour cream sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$16.99
POLLO JALISCO
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a creamy tomatillo sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$16.99
STEAK DISHES
CARNE ASADA
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$22.99
STEAK COMPADRES
Grilled sirloin steak topped with chorizo and melted ranchero cheese served with sautéed onions, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, warm tortillas and guacamole$20.99
STEAK RELLENO
Grilled sirloin steak filled with sautéed onions smothered with queso sauce and sliced grilled jalapeños served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$20.99
STEAK TAPATIO
Top sirloin sautéed with onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bacon in our house tomatillo sauce served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$19.99
STEAK TORERO
Grilled sirloin steak topped with sautéed onions and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$19.99
SEAFOOD DISHES
AL MOJO GARLIC SHRIMP
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in garlic and butter served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$18.99
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$18.99
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a red diabla spicy sauce served with rice, beans and warm tortillas$18.99
CAMARONES CON TOCINO
Fried bacon wrapped shrimp over sautéed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$21.99
PLATO VALLARTA
Sautéed shrimp, crab, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach in a creamy Vallarta sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$25.99
CAMARONES CHIPOTLE$18.99
SURF N TURF
ASADA Y CAMARONES
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce served with rice, refried beans and guacamole$30.99
MAR Y TIERRA
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a creamy sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortilla$30.99
LUNCH COMBOS
#1 L-ENCHILADA/ TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce$11.99
#2 L-CHILE RELLENO
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans$11.99
#3 L-ENCHILADA /TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato$11.99
#4 L-BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese$11.99
#5 L-QUESADILLA RANCHERA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion$12.99
#6 L-TWO TACOS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese$12.99
#7 L-CHIMICHANGA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream$12.99
#8 L-DELUXE TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream$12.99
#9 L-ENCHILADA /RELLENO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$13.99
#10 L-ENCHILADA /TAMAL
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$11.99
#11 L-ENCHILADAS MEXICO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,MEXICO sauce, cheese$12.99
#12 L-TWO ENCHILADAS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese$12.99
#13 PLATO CHICO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese choice of taco,enchilada or tostada$10.99
LUNCH BURRITOS
L-BURRITO MEXICO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$9.99
L-COLORADO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream$9.99
L-EXPRESO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato ,pork verde$9.99
L-EXPRESO VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato,lettuce$9.99
L-MACHO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo$9.99
L-QUESO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo$9.99
L-VERDE BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream$9.99
LUNCH & BREAKFAST SPECIALS
BREAKFAST BURRITO
scrambled eggs with chorizo, ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, refried beans and cheese smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese$11.99
CHILAQUILES
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans$12.99
CHILAQUILES CON ASADA
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans and carne asada$22.99
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo served with refried beans and warm tortillas$11.99
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two fried eggs over easy with a red and green salsa served over corn tortillas with refried beans$12.99
L-CHILE COLORADO
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH rice, refried beans and WARM TORTILLAS$12.99
L-CHILE VERDE
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$12.99
POLLO ASADO$14.99
KIDS MENU
KIDS BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,flour tortilla$7.00
KIDS CHEESE NACHOS
chips,cheese$7.00
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
chicken tenders, fries$7.00
KIDS ENCHILADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,conn tortilla$7.00
KIDS GRILL CHEESE
grill cheese, fries$7.00
KIDS QUESADILLA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,cheese,flour torrtilla$7.00
KIDS TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce,cheese$7.00