Los compadres Mexican Restaurant 1700 W. Hwy 14-16
APPETIZERS
- BEAN DIP
BEANS,BEEF,CHEESE$6.00
- QUESO DIP$7.00
- GUACAMOLE$9.00
- COMPADRES DIP
RANCHERO CHEESE,BEEF,PICO DE GALLO$8.00
- QUESO FUNDIDO
RANCHERO CHEESE,CHORIZO$8.00
- COMPADRES NACHOS
corn chips,beans,queso sauce,lettuce,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shreded beef,ground beef$10.99
- SUPER NACHOS
corn chips,beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$10.99
- ASADA FRIES
fries,beans,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo steak asada$11.99
- CHEESE QUESADILLA
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole$8.99
- QUESADILLA
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$10.99
- WILD WINGS$10.99
SOUP AND SALADS
- DELUXE TACO SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$10.99
- ROPA VIEJA SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,vinagret,avocado,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shreded beef$10.99
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
romaine lettuce,cheese,onions,tomatoes,chickem tenders,honey mustard dressing$10.99
- RANCHERO SALAD
romaine lettuce,grilled chicken,ranchero cheese,ranch dressing,tomatoes,onions,black beans$11.99
- FAJITA SALAD
flour tortilla bowl,bellpeppers,onions,sour cream guacamole,chicken or steak$12.99
- SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD
romaine lettuce,shrimp,black beans,ranchero cheese,ceasar dressing$12.99
- TORTILLA SOUP
chicken broth,shreded chicken,onions,tomatoes,tortilla strips,ranchero cheese,avocado$8.99
- CARNE EN SU JUGO
beef broth,carne asada,bacon,whole beans,onions,cilantro$13.99
SIDES
- REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- RICE$3.99
- RICE/BEANS$4.99
- TORTILLAS$2.25
- CHILES FRITOS$2.50
- BACON CHILES FRITOS$5.00
- LARGE CHIPS$6.00
- LARGE SALSA$6.00
- SMALL SALSA$0.75
- SMALL HOT SALSA$0.75
- AVOCADO SLICES$5.00
- SIDE CHIMICHANGA$7.00
- SIDE ENCHILADA$4.00
- SIDE TAMAL$4.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$9.00
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$2.75
- SIDE DELUXE
SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE$4.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$2.75
- SIDE GREEN CHILE$5.00
- SIDE FRIES$4.00
- SIDE RELLENO$6.00
- SIDE CHEESE$3.00
- SIDE LARGE PICOSA
HOUSE MADE SPICY SALSA$6.50
- SMALL SALSA$0.75
- SIDE LETTUCE$1.00
- SIDE TOSTADA$3.75
BURRITOS
- ASADA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,whole beans,ranchero cheese,salsa verde, carne asada pico de gallo$13.99
- RANCHERO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,ranchero cheese,onions,bellpeppers,jalapeños,mushrooms,sirloin steak,spicy salsa$14.99
- FAJITA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,onions,bellpeppers,sour cream,guacamole,steak or chicken$15.99
- BURRITO MEXICO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$13.99
- COLORADO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream$13.99
- VERDE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream$13.99
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,chipotle sauce,onons,ham,mushrooms$15.99
- CHICKEN JALISCO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,onions,bell peppers,green creamy sauce,mushrooms$15.99
- MOLE BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,chees,chicken,mole sauce$14.99
- QUESO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo$13.99
- VALLARTA BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,crab,shrimp,spinach,onions, mushrooms,tomatoes,creamy sauce$18.99
- MACHO BURRITO
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo$13.99
TACOS
- TACOS ASADA
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans carne asada.$13.99
- TACOS CARNITAS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans PORK CARNITAS$13.99
- TACOS BARBACOA
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans shredded beef barbacoa$13.99
- TACOS CHORIZO
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork chorizo$13.99
- TACOS AL PASTOR
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork al pastor$13.99
- SHRIMP TACOS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served rice and re fried beans Shrimp,onions tomato,creamy sauce$14.99
- TACOS AL CARBON
three tacos on soft corn tortilla in red sauce served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans Carne asada.$15.99
- FISH TACOS
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with pico de gallo,fish dressing,lettuce rice and re fried beans,fried fish$14.99
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.Grilled chicken$16.99
- STEAK FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak$16.99
- SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled shrimp$17.99
- CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled chicken and steak$21.99
- CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled chicken and shrimp$21.99
- STEAK AND SHRIMP FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak and shrimp$21.99
- VEGGIE FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.$13.99
- COMPADRES FAJITAS
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled steak,chicken and shrimp$28.99
MEXICAN DISHES
- FLAUTAS
FOUR CRISP CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PICADILLO SERVED OVER A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH A REDV SAUCE, RANCHERO CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$14.99
- ALAMBRE
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$17.99
- QUESADILLA DE ALAMBRE
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE, SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$17.99
- CHILE COLORADO
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$13.99
- CHILE VERDE
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$13.99
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS MEXICO
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and refried beans$12.99
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FIILED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and beans$12.99
- QUESO ENCHILADAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with our house made queso sauce served with rice and refried bean$12.99
- MOLE ENCHILADAS
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN SMOTHERED WITH MOLE SAUCE TOPPED WITH RANCHERO CHEESE SERVED RICE AND REFRIED bean$12.99
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with SAUTED spinach in a sour cream sauce smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and black bean$12.99
- CRAB ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed crab, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and refried beans$15.99
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served rice and black beans$16.99
- SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes in a creamy Vallarta sauce smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and refried beans$16.99
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Two corn tortillas filled with diced onions, BELL PEPPERS, spinach and mushrooms smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and black beans$11.99
TORTAS AND BURGERS
- TORTA ASADA
ciabatta bread with fries,Grilled carne asada steak with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
- TORTA CARNITAS
ciabatta bread with fries, Pork carnitas with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
- TORTA AL PASTOR
ciabatta bread with fries,Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, bacon, melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans$13.99
- HAMBURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions$9.99
- CHEESE BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese$10.99
- BACON CHEESE BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese,bacon$12.99
- COMPADRES BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,ham,American cheese$13.99
- QUESO & BACON BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,queso sauce,$12.99
- COWBOY BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,egg,American cheese,green chile$13.99
- GUACA BACON BURGER
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,guacamole,American cheese$13.99
DINNER COMBOS
- #1 ENCHILADA & TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce$11.99
- #2 CHILE RELLENO
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans,$11.99
- #3 ENCHILADA & TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato$11.99
- #4 BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese$11.99
- #5 QUESADILLA RANCHERA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion$13.99
- #6 TWO TACOS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese$11.99
- #7 CHIMICHANGA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream$13.99
- #8 DELUXE TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream$11.99
- #9 ENCHILADA & RELLENO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$13.99
- #10 ENCHILADA & TAMAL
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$12.99
- #11 TWO SOPES
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two sopes,lettuce,cheese,red sauce$12.99
- #12 TWO ENCHILADAS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese$12.99
CHICKEN DISHES
- ARROZ CON POLLO
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$15.99
- POLLO CON CREMA
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers in a sour cream sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$15.99
- POLLO AZTECA
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham and melted jack cheese served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$17.99
- MEXICAN STIR FRY
Sautéed chicken with mixed veggies served over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese$17.99
- POLLO JALISCO
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a creamy tomatillo sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$15.99
- POLLO ASADO
Grilled chicken marinated in a red sauce served with avocado slices, rice and black beans.$14.99
- CHICKEN MOLE
Sautéed chicken in a mole sauce served with rice and beans.$15.99
STEAK DISHES
- STEAK COMPADRES
Grilled sirloin steak topped with chorizo and melted ranchero cheese served with sautéed onions, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, warm tortillas and guacamole$19.99
- STEAK TAPATIO
Top sirloin sautéed with onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bacon in our house tomatillo sauce served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$18.99
- STEAK RELLENO
Grilled sirloin steak filled with sautéed onions smothered with queso sauce and sliced grilled jalapeños served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$19.99
- STEAK TORERO
Grilled sirloin steak topped with sautéed onions and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$17.99
- CARNE ASADA
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole$19.99
SEAFOOD DISHES
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado$17.99
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a red diabla spicy sauce served with rice, beans and warm tortillas$17.99
- AL MOJO GARLIC SHRIMP
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in garlic and butter served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$17.99
- CAMARONES CON TOCINO
Fried bacon wrapped shrimp over sautéed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$20.99
- PLATO VALLARTA
Sautéed shrimp, crab, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach in a creamy Vallarta sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas$24.99
SURF N TURF
- ASADA Y CAMARONES
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce served with rice, refried beans and guacamole$28.99
- MAR Y TIERRA
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a creamy sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortilla$28.99
LUNCH COMBOS
- #1 L-ENCHILADA/ TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce$10.99
- #2 L-CHILE RELLENO
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans$10.99
- #3 L-ENCHILADA /TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato$10.99
- #4 L-BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese$10.99
- #5 L-QUESADILLA RANCHERA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion$11.99
- #6 L-TWO TACOS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese$10.99
- #7 L-CHIMICHANGA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream$11.99
- #8 L-DELUXE TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream$11.99
- #9 L-ENCHILADA /RELLENO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$12.99
- #10 L-ENCHILADA /TAMAL
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese$11.99
- #11 L-ENCHILADAS MEXICO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,MEXICO sauce, cheese$11.99
- #12 L-TWO ENCHILADAS
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese$11.99
- #13 PLATO CHICO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese choice of taco,enchilada or tostada$9.99
LUNCH BURRITOS
- L-MACHO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo$8.99
- L-COLORADO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream$8.99
- L-VERDE BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream$8.99
- L-BURRITO MEXICO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef$8.99
- L-EXPRESO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato ,pork verde$8.99
- L-EXPRESO VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato,lettuce$8.99
- L-QUESO BURRITO
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo$8.99
LUNCH & BREAKFAST SPECIALS
- L-CHILE COLORADO
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH rice, refried beans and WARM TORTILLAS$11.99
- L-CHILE VERDE
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS$11.99
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo served with refried beans and warm tortillas$10.99
- CHILAQUILES
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans$10.99
- BREAKFAST BURRITO
scrambled eggs with chorizo, ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, refried beans and cheese smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese$10.99
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two fried eggs over easy with a red and green salsa served over corn tortillas with refried beans$9.99
- CHILAQUILES CON ASADA
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans and carne asada$22.99
KIDS MENU
- KIDS QUESADILLA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,cheese,flour torrtilla$6.00
- KIDS ENCHILADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,conn tortilla$6.00
- KIDS BURRITO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,flour tortilla$6.00
- KIDS CHEESE NACHOS
chips,cheese$6.00
- KIDS TACO
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce,cheese$6.00
- KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS
chicken tenders, fries$6.00
- KIDS GRILL CHEESE
grill cheese, fries$6.00
- GRILL HAM N CHEESE$6.99
