Los compadres Mexican Restaurant 1700 W. Hwy 14-16
APPETIZERS
- BEAN DIP$6.00
BEANS,BEEF,CHEESE
- QUESO DIP$7.00
- GUACAMOLE$9.00
- COMPADRES DIP$8.00
RANCHERO CHEESE,BEEF,PICO DE GALLO
- QUESO FUNDIDO$8.00
RANCHERO CHEESE,CHORIZO
- COMPADRES NACHOS$10.99
corn chips,beans,queso sauce,lettucesour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- SUPER NACHOS$10.99
corn chips,beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- ASADA FRIES$11.99
fries,beans,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo carne asada
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.99
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole
- QUESADILLA$10.99
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- RANCHERO CHEESE$6.50
QUESO DIP
SOUP AND SALADS
- DELUXE TACO SALAD$10.99
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- ROPA VIEJA SALAD$10.99
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,vinagret,avocado,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shreded beef
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
romaine lettuce,cheese,onions,tomatoes,chickem tenders,honey mustard dressing
- RANCHERO SALAD$11.99
romaine lettuce,grilled chicken,ranchero cheese,ranch dressing,tomatoes,onions,black beans
- FAJITA SALAD$12.99
flour tortilla bowl,bellpeppers,onions,sour cream guacamole,chicken or steak
- SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD$12.99
romaine lettuce,shrimp,black beans,ranchero cheese,ceasar dressing
- TORTILLA SOUP$8.99
chicken broth,shreded chicken,onions,tomatoes,tortilla strips,ranchero cheese,avocado
- CARNE EN SU JUGO$13.99
beef broth,carne asada,bacon,whole beans,onions,cilantro
SIDES
- REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- RICE$3.99
- SIDE RICE/BEANS$4.99
- TORTILLAS$2.25
- CHILES FRITOS$2.50
- BACON CHILES FRITOS$5.00
- LARGE CHIPS$6.00
- LARGE SALSA$6.00
- MEDIUM CHIPS/SALSA$7.00
- SMALL SALSA$0.75
- SMALL HOT SALSA$0.75
- SIDE AVOCADO$5.00
- SIDE CHIMICHANGA$7.00
- SIDE ENCHILADA$4.00
- SIDE TAMAL$4.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$9.00
- SIDE CREMA$2.75
- SIDE DELUXE$4.00
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$2.75
- SIDE GREEN CHILE$5.00
- SIDE SPECIAL SALSA$2.75
- SMALL QUESO DIP$3.50
- SMALL GUACAMOLE$4.50
- MEDIUM CHIPS/GUAC$11.00
- MEDIUM CHIPS/QUESO$10.00
- SIDE FRIES$4.00
- SIDE RELLENO$6.00
- SIDE CHEESE$3.00
- SIDE LARGE PICOSA$6.50
- SIDE DRESSING$0.75
- ADD SOUR CREAM$0.75
- ADD GUACAMOLE$2.00
- LGE CHIPS AND SALSA$12.00
BURRITOS
- ASADA BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,whole beans,ranchero cheese,salsa verde, carne asada pico de gallo
- RANCHERO BURRITO$14.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,ranchero cheese,onions,bellpeppers,jalapeños,mushrooms,sirloin steak,spicy salsa
- FAJITA BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,onions,bellpeppers,sour cream,guacamole,steak or chicken
- BURRITO MEXICO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- COLORADO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream
- VERDE BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,chipotle sauce,onons,ham,mushrooms
- CHICKEN JALISCO BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,onions,bell peppers,green creamy sauce,mushrooms
- MOLE BURRITO$14.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,chees,chicken,mole sauce
- QUESO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo
- VALLARTA BURRITO$18.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,crab,shrimp,spinach,onions, mushrooms,tomatoes,creamy sauce
- MACHO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo
- SIDE BURRITO$6.99
TACOS
- TACOS ASADA$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans carne asada.
- TACOS PORK CARNITAS$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans PORK CARNITAS
- TACOS BARBACOA$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans shredded beef barbacoa
- TACOS CHORIZO$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork chorizo
- TACOS AL PASTOR$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork al pastor
- SHRIMP TACOS$14.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served rice and re fried beans Shrimp,onions tomato,creamy sauce
- TACOS AL CARBON$15.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla in red sauce served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans Carne asada.
- TACOS VARIADOS$15.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans choice of any protein
- FISH TACOS$14.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with pico de gallo,fish dressing,lettuce rice and re fried beans,fried fish
- TACOS A LA PLANCHA$13.99
- SINGLE ASADA$4.00
- SINGLE CARBON$5.00
- SINGLE CARNITAS$4.00
- SINGLE CHORIZO$4.00
- SINGLE PASTOR$4.00
- SINGLE FISH$5.00
- SINGLE PECHUGA$4.25
- SINGLE SHRIMP$5.00
- SOPE MEAT$4.75
- SOPE ASADA$5.75
- TACO BEEF$3.75
- TACO CHICKEN$3.75
- TACO PICADILLO$3.75
- TACO PORK$3.75
- TACO COLORADO$3.75
- TACO BEAN$3.00
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$16.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.Grilled chicken
- STEAK FAJITAS$16.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$17.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled shrimp
- CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$21.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled chicken and steak
- CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FAJITAS$21.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled chicken and shrimp
- STEAK AND SHRIMP FAJITAS$21.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.grilled steak and shrimp
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$13.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans.
- COMPADRES FAJITAS$28.99
onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guac, lettuce, cheese, tortillas, Spanish rice and refried beans. grilled steak,chicken and shrimp
MEXICAN DISHES
- FLAUTAS$14.99
FOUR CRISP CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PICADILLO SERVED OVER A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH A REDV SAUCE, RANCHERO CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- ALAMBRE$17.99
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- QUESADILLA DE ALAMBRE$17.99
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE, SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- CHILE COLORADO$13.99
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- CHILE VERDE$13.99
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS MEXICO$12.99
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and refried beans
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$12.99
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FIILED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and beans
- QUESO ENCHILADAS$12.99
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, GROUND BEEF OR shredded beef smothered with our house made queso sauce served with rice and refried bean
- MOLE ENCHILADAS$12.99
TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN SMOTHERED WITH MOLE SAUCE TOPPED WITH RANCHERO CHEESE SERVED RICE AND REFRIED bean
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with SAUTED spinach in a sour cream sauce smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and black bean
- CRAB ENCHILADAS$15.99
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed crab, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served with rice and refried beans
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, onions and tomatoes smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese topped with sour cream served rice and black beans
- SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS$16.99
Two flour tortillas filled with sautéed shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes in a creamy Vallarta sauce smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and melted jack cheese served with rice and refried beans
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$11.99
Two corn tortillas filled with diced onions, BELL PEPPERS, spinach and mushrooms smothered with creamy tomatillo sauce served with rice and black beans
- 1 SIDE ENCHILADA$3.99
- 1 BEAN ENCHILADA$2.99
- 1 SPINACH ENCHILADA$4.99
- 1 CHORIZO ENCHILADA$3.99
- 1 PICADILLO ENCHILADA$4.99
- 1 SHRIMP ENCHILADA$4.99
- 1 JAIBA ENCHILADA$4.99
- 1 SEAFOOD ENCHILADA$5.99
TORTAS AND BURGERS
- TORTA ASADA$13.99
ciabatta bread with fries,Grilled carne asada steak with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans
- TORTA CARNITAS$13.99
ciabatta bread with fries, Pork carnitas with melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans
- TORTA AL PASTOR$13.99
ciabatta bread with fries,Marinated grilled pork with pineapple, bacon, melted jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and refried beans
- HAMBURGER$9.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions
- CHEESE BURGER$10.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese
- BACON CHEESE BURGER$12.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,American cheese,bacon
- COMPADRES BURGER$13.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,ham,American cheese
- QUESO & BACON BURGER$12.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,bacon,queso sauce,
- COWBOY BURGER$13.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,egg,American cheese,green chile
- GUACA BACON BURGER$13.99
sesame bun,beef pattie,fries,lettuce,tomatoes,onions ,guacamole,American cheese
- TORTA ALAMBRE$14.99
DINNER COMBOS
- #1 ENCHILADA & TACO$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce
- #2 CHILE RELLENO$11.99
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans,
- #3 ENCHILADA & TOSTADA$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato
- #4 BURRITO$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese
- #5 QUESADILLA RANCHERA$13.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion
- #6 TWO TACOS$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese
- #7 CHIMICHANGA$13.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream
- #8 DELUXE TOSTADA$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream
- #9 ENCHILADA & RELLENO$13.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese
- #10 ENCHILADA & TAMAL$12.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese
- #11 TWO SOPES$12.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two sopes,lettuce,cheese,red sauce
- #12 TWO ENCHILADAS$12.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese
- #13 2 BURRITOS$19.99
- #14 1 TAMAL RICE/BEANS$11.99
- #15 2 ENCHI/ 1 TACO$16.99
- #16 2 TACOS/ 1 ENCH$16.99
- #17 3 ENCHILADAS$16.99
- #18 2 TAMALES R/BEANS$12.99
- #19 2 CH. RELLENOS R/B$16.99
- #20 2 CHIMMIS R/B$19.99
CHICKEN DISHES
- ARROZ CON POLLO$15.99
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado
- POLLO CON CREMA$15.99
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers in a sour cream sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas
- POLLO AZTECA$17.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham and melted jack cheese served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas
- MEXICAN STIR FRY$17.99
Sautéed chicken with mixed veggies served over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese
- POLLO JALISCO$15.99
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a creamy tomatillo sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado
- POLLO AZTECA$17.99
- POLLO AL PASTOR$15.99
- POLLO ASADO$14.99
- POLLO MOLE$15.99
STEAK DISHES
- STEAK COMPADRES$19.99
Grilled sirloin steak topped with chorizo and melted ranchero cheese served with sautéed onions, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, warm tortillas and guacamole
- STEAK TAPATIO$18.99
Top sirloin sautéed with onions, jalapeños, pineapple and bacon in our house tomatillo sauce served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- STEAK RELLENO$19.99
Grilled sirloin steak filled with sautéed onions smothered with queso sauce and sliced grilled jalapeños served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- STEAK TORERO$17.99
Grilled sirloin steak topped with sautéed onions and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- CARNE ASADA$18.99
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
- STEAK MEXICANO$14.99
- CARNITAS PLATTER$16.99
SEAFOOD DISHES
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES$17.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in a red sauce served over a bed of rice and melted jack cheese garnished with tomato and avocado
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$17.99
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in a red diabla spicy sauce served with rice, beans and warm tortillas
- AL MOJO GARLIC SHRIMP$17.99
Sautéed shrimp and mushrooms in garlic and butter served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas
- CAMARONES CON TOCINO$20.99
Fried bacon wrapped shrimp over sautéed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas
- PLATO VALLARTA$24.99
Sautéed shrimp, crab, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach in a creamy Vallarta sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas
- NO SALSA
- NO RICE
- NO BEANS
- NO CHEESE
- NO ONIONS
- NO TOMATOES
- NO LETTUCE
- NO PICO DE GALLO
- NO SOUR CREAM
- NO GUACAMOLE
- NO AVOCADO
- NO JALAPEÑOS
- NO MUSHROOMS
- NO BELL PEPPERS
- ADD TOMATOES$0.75
- ADD ONIONS$0.75
- ADD JALAPEÑOS$0.75
- ADD BURRITO SALSA$1.25
- ADD QUESO DIP$3.00
- ADD GREEN SALSA$1.25
- ADD ENCHILADA SAUCE$1.25
- ADD MOLE SAUCE$2.00
- ADD GUACAMOLE$2.00
- ADD FRIES$3.00
- ADD SALSA MEXICO$2.00
- ADD EGG ON TOP$2.50
- ADD DELUXE$3.00
- EXT CHEESE$2.00
- EXT ONIONS$0.75
- EXT TOMATOES$0.75
- EXT LETTUCE$0.75
- EXT SALSA$1.75
- EXT QUESO DIP$2.00
- EXT AVOCADO$2.75
SURF N TURF
- ASADA Y CAMARONES$28.99
Skirt steak butterflied and flam broiled and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a garlic butter sauce served with rice, refried beans and guacamole
- MAR Y TIERRA$28.99
Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed shrimp with mushrooms in a creamy sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortilla
LUNCH COMBOS
- #1 L-ENCHILADA/ TACO$10.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce ,cheese,enchilada,red sauce
- #2 L-CHILE RELLENO$10.99
chile relleno,red sauce,cheese,served with rice and refried beans
- #3 L-ENCHILADA /TOSTADA$10.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato
- #4 L-BURRITO$10.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,large flour tortilla,red sauce ,cheese
- #5 L-QUESADILLA RANCHERA$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,,flour tortilla,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,tomato, onion
- #6 L-TWO TACOS$10.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two taco shells ,lettuce,cheese
- #7 L-CHIMICHANGA$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,flour tortilla,cheese,lettuce,red sauce,guacamole,sour cream
- #8 L-DELUXE TOSTADA$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tostada,lettuce,cheese,guacamole,sour cream
- #9 L-ENCHILADA /RELLENO$12.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,relleno,enchilada,red sauce, cheese
- #10 L-ENCHILADA /TAMAL$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,tamal,enchilada,red sauce, cheese
- #11 L-ENCHILADAS MEXICO$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,MEXICO sauce, cheese
- #12 L-TWO ENCHILADAS$11.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,two Enchiladas,red sauce, cheese
- PLATO CHICO$9.99
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese choice of taco,enchilada or tostada
LUNCH BURRITOS
- L-MACHO BURRITO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo
- L-COLORADO BURRITO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream
- L-VERDE BURRITO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream
- L-BURRITO MEXICO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- L-EXPRESO BURRITO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato ,pork verde
- L-EXPRESO VEGETARIAN BURRITO$8.99
Flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,enchilada sauce,guacamole,ranchero cheese,onion,tomato,lettuce
- L-QUESO BURRITO$8.99
flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo
LUNCH & BREAKFAST SPECIALS
- L-CHILE COLORADO$11.99
BEEF SIMMERED UNTIL VERY TENDER IN A RED SAUCE SERVED WITH rice, refried beans and WARM TORTILLAS
- L-CHILE VERDE$11.99
PORK BRAISED IN A GREEN TOMATILLO SAUCE SERVED WITH WARM TORTILLAS SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO$10.99
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo served with refried beans and warm tortillas
- CHILAQUILES$10.99
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
scrambled eggs with chorizo, ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, refried beans and cheese smothered with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$9.99
Two fried eggs over easy with a red and green salsa served over corn tortillas with refried beans
- CHILAQUILES CON ASADA$20.99
cut fried corn tortillas mixed in a spicy salsa topped with ranchero cheese and sour cream served with refried beans and carne asada
- NO SALSA
- NO RICE
- NO BEANS
- NO CHEESE
- NO ONIONS
- NO TOMATOES
- NO LETTUCE
- NO PICO DE GALLO
- NO SOUR CREAM
- NO GUACAMOLE
- NO AVOCADO
- NO JALAPEÑOS
- ADD TOMATOES$0.75
- ADD ONIONS$0.75
- ADD JALAPEÑOS$0.75
- ADD BURRITO SALSA$1.25
- ADD QUESO DIP$3.00
- ADD GREEN SALSA$1.25
- ADD ENCHILADA SAUCE$1.25
- ADD MOLE SAUCE$2.00
- ADD GUACAMOLE$2.00
- ADD FRIES$3.00
- ADD SALSA MEXICO$2.00
- ADD EGG ON TOP$2.50
- ADD DELUXE$3.00
- EXT CHEESE$2.00
- EXT ONIONS$0.75
- EXT TOMATOES$0.75
- EXT LETTUCE$0.75
- EXT SALSA$1.75
- EXT QUESO DIP$2.00
- EXT AVOCADO$2.75
KIDS MENU
- KIDS QUESADILLA$6.00
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,cheese,flour torrtilla
- KIDS ENCHILADA$6.00
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,conn tortilla
- KIDS BURRITO$6.00
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,red sauce, cheese,flour tortilla
- KIDS CHEESE NACHOS$6.00
chips,cheese
- KIDS TACO$6.00
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,taco,lettuce,cheese
- KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$6.00
chicken tenders, fries
- KIDS GRILL CHEESE$6.00
grill cheese, fries
- KIDS ASADA$9.99
- KIDS ASADA TACO$6.99
- GRILL HAM N CHEESE$6.99
- KID CHEESE NACHO$4.99
- KID MEAT NACHOS$6.99
- KID 2 FLAUTAS$8.99
- KIDS CHEESEBURGUER$6.99
- KIDS HAMBURGUER$6.00
- NO SALSA
- NO RICE
- NO BEANS
- NO CHEESE
- NO ONIONS
- NO TOMATOES
- NO LETTUCE
- NO PICO DE GALLO
- NO SOUR CREAM
- NO GUACAMOLE
- NO AVOCADO
- NO JALAPEÑOS
- ADD TOMATOES$0.75
- ADD ONIONS$0.75
- ADD JALAPEÑOS$0.75
- ADD BURRITO SALSA$1.25
- ADD QUESO DIP$3.00
- ADD GREEN SALSA$1.25
- ADD ENCHILADA SAUCE$1.25
- ADD MOLE SAUCE$2.00
- ADD GUACAMOLE$2.00
- ADD FRIES$3.00
- ADD SALSA MEXICO$2.00
- ADD EGG ON TOP$2.50
- ADD DELUXE$3.00
- EXT CHEESE$2.00
- EXT ONIONS$0.75
- EXT TOMATOES$0.75
- EXT LETTUCE$0.75
- EXT SALSA$1.75
- EXT QUESO DIP$2.00
- EXT AVOCADO$2.75