FOUR CRISP CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PICADILLO SERVED OVER A BED OF LETTUCE TOPPED WITH A REDV SAUCE, RANCHERO CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

FLAUTAS MEAT Required* Please select 1 CHICKEN PICADILLO NO NO ADORNO NO AJO NO AVO SLICED NO AVOCADO NO BACON NO BEANS NO BELL PEPPER NO CHEESE NO CLAMATO NO CREMA BATIDA NO DRESSING NO FRIES NO GUACAMOLE NO JALAPEÑOS NO LETTUCE NO MANTEQUILLA NO MAYO NO MEAT NO ONION/CILANTRO NO ONIONS NO PICKLE NO PICO DE GALLO NO PICOSO NO PINEAPPLE NO QUESO ADENTRO NO QUESO AFUERA NO QUESO EN LOS FRIJOLES NO QUESO RANCH NO RICE NO SALSA NO SALT NO SEMILLAS NO SHELL NO SOUR CREAM NO SPICY NO SPINACH NO TOMATOES NO TORTILLA NO VEGTABLE NO MUSHROMMS DONT MAKE ADD ADD ASADA FULL + $16.00 ADD BELL PEPPER + $0.50 ADD BURRITO SALSA + $1.25 ADD CAM CON TOC 4 + $7.00 ADD CAM CON TOC 8 + $14.00 ADD CHZ + $0.75 ADD COLORADO + $2.00 ADD DELUXE + $3.00 ADD DIABLO SAUCE + $2.50 ADD EGG ON TOP + $2.50 ADD ENCHILADA SAUCE + $1.25 ADD FISH SAUCE + $1.00 ADD FRIES + $3.00 ADD FRIJOLES NEGROS ADD FULL GRILL CK + $9.50 ADD GREEN SALSA + $1.25 ADD GRILL CK 1/2 + $5.00 ADD GUACAMOLE + $2.00 ADD HAM + $1.00 ADD JALAPEÑOS + $0.75 ADD LETTUCE + $0.50 ADD MAYO ADD MOLE SAUCE + $2.00 ADD MUSHROOMS + $1.99 ADD ONIONS + $0.75 ADD PICO GALLO + $0.75 ADD PICOSO + $0.75 ADD QUESO DIP + $3.00 ADD RANCHERO + $0.99 ADD SALSA MEX + $1.25 ADD SALSA MEXICO + $2.00 ADD SPINACH + $1.99 ADD TOMATOES + $0.75 CHILES FRITOS + $1.99 ADD SOUR CREAM + $0.75 ADD GUACA + $2.00 ADD CHORIZO + $2.00 EXTRA EXT CHEESE + $2.00 EXT AVOCADO + $2.75 EXT LETTUCE + $0.75 EXT ONIONS + $0.75 EXT QUESO DIP + $2.00 EXT SALSA + $1.75 EXT TOMATOES + $0.75 EXT ASADA FULL + $12.00 EXT ASADA MEDIA + $6.00 EXT AVO SLICES + $2.50 EXT BEANS + $1.25 EXT BEEF + $1.75 EXT BELL PEPPERS + $0.75 EXT SALSA BUR + $0.25 CAM CON TOC 4 + $7.50 CAM CON TOC 8 + $13.00 PECHUGA FULL + $10.00 PECHUGA HALF + $5.00 CK LIENA + $2.00 EXT CHORIZO + $2.00 EXT CILANTRO + $0.40 EXT CHICKEN TENDER + $1.75 EXT COLORADO + $2.00 EXT CHILE VERDE + $2.00 EXT SOUR CREAM + $1.00 EXT DELUXE + $3.00 EXT DRESSING + $1.25 EXT SPINACH + $2.00 EXT FRIES + $2.00 EXT AJO + $0.50 EXT GAUCA + $1.75 EXT JALAPENOS + $1.25 EXT LETTUCE + $0.50 EXT LIMES + $1.50 EXT MAYO + $0.25 EXT SALSA MEXICO + $1.00 EXT MUSTARD + $0.25 EXT ONION/CILANTRO + $1.00 EXT ONION + $0.50 EXT PICADILLO + $2.00 EXT PICO GALLO + $1.00 EXT PINEAPPLE + $1.00 EXT PORK + $2.00 EXT CARNITAS + $2.00 EXT QUESO DIP + $2.00 EXT QUESO RANCHERO + $1.00 EXT RICE + $1.25 EXT RICE/BEANS + $3.00 EXT SALSA + $1.00 EXT SEAFOOD + $4.00 SHRIMP LARGE 3 + $6.50 SHRIMP LARGE 6 + $9.00 EXT SOUR CREAM + $1.00 EXT PICOSO EXT TOMATO + $0.50 DOBLE TORTILLA + $0.75 EXT BEEF + $2.00 EXT POLLO LINEA + $2.00 EXT LIMES + $1.50 EXT CARNITAS + $2.00