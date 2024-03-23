Los compadres Mexican Restaurant 1700 W. Hwy 14-16
APPETIZERS
- BEAN DIP$6.00
BEANS,BEEF,CHEESE
- QUESO DIP$7.00
- GUACAMOLE$9.00
- COMPADRES DIP$8.00
RANCHERO CHEESE,BEEF,PICO DE GALLO
- QUESO FUNDIDO$8.00
RANCHERO CHEESE,CHORIZO
- COMPADRES NACHOS$10.99
corn chips,beans,queso sauce,lettucesour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- SUPER NACHOS$10.99
corn chips,beans,cheese,guacamole,sour cream,pico de gallo,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- ASADA FRIES$11.99
fries,beans,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo carne asada
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.99
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole
- QUESADILLA$10.99
large flour tortilla,cheese,pico de gallo,sour cream and guacamole choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- RANCHERO CHEESE$6.50
SOUP AND SALADS
- DELUXE TACO SALAD$10.99
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,cheese,sour cream,guacamole,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- ROPA VIEJA SALAD$10.99
flour tortilla bowl,lettuce,vinagret,avocado,tomatoes,onions choice of chicken,shreded beef
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
romaine lettuce,cheese,onions,tomatoes,chickem tenders,honey mustard dressing
- RANCHERO SALAD$11.99
romaine lettuce,grilled chicken,ranchero cheese,ranch dressing,tomatoes,onions,black beans
- FAJITA SALAD$12.99
flour tortilla bowl,bellpeppers,onions,sour cream guacamole,chicken or steak
- SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD$12.99
romaine lettuce,shrimp,black beans,ranchero cheese,ceasar dressing
- TORTILLA SOUP$8.99
chicken broth,shreded chicken,onions,tomatoes,tortilla strips,ranchero cheese,avocado
- CARNE EN SU JUGO$13.99
beef broth,carne asada,bacon,whole beans,onions,cilantro
SIDES
- REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- RICE$3.99
- SIDE RICE/BEANS$4.99
- TORTILLAS$2.25
- CHILES FRITOS$2.50
- BACON CHILES FRITOS$5.00
- LARGE CHIPS$6.00
- LARGE SALSA$6.00
- MEDIUM CHIPS/SALSA$7.00
- SMALL SALSA$0.75
- SMALL HOT SALSA$0.75
- SIDE AVOCADO$5.00
- SIDE CHIMICHANGA$7.00
- SIDE ENCHILADA$4.00
- SIDE TAMAL$4.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$9.00
- SIDE CREMA$2.75
- SIDE DELUXE$4.00
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$2.75
- SIDE GREEN CHILE$5.00
- SIDE SPECIAL SALSA$2.75
- SMALL QUESO DIP$3.50
- SMALL GUACAMOLE$4.50
- MEDIUM CHIPS/GUAC$11.00
- MEDIUM CHIPS/QUESO$10.00
- SIDE FRIES$4.00
- SIDE RELLENO$6.00
- SIDE CHEESE$3.00
- SIDE LARGE PICOSA$6.50
- SIDE DRESSING$0.75
- ADD SOUR CREAM$0.75
- ADD GUACAMOLE$2.00
- LGE CHIPS AND SALSA$12.00
ADD GUACAMOLE
BURRITOS
- ASADA BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,whole beans,ranchero cheese,salsa verde, carne asada pico de gallo
- RANCHERO BURRITO$14.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,ranchero cheese,onions,bellpeppers,jalapeños,mushrooms,sirloin steak,spicy salsa
- FAJITA BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,onions,bellpeppers,sour cream,guacamole,steak or chicken
- BURRITO MEXICO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,mexico sauce,choice of chicken,shrededbeef,ground beef
- COLORADO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,red salsa,chile colorado,sour cream
- VERDE BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,salsa verde,pork chile verde,sour cream
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,chipotle sauce,onons,ham,mushrooms
- CHICKEN JALISCO BURRITO$15.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,chicken,onions,bell peppers,green creamy sauce,mushrooms
- MOLE BURRITO$14.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,chees,chicken,mole sauce
- QUESO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,queso sauce,choice of chicken,beef,picodillo
- VALLARTA BURRITO$18.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,crab,shrimp,spinach,onions, mushrooms,tomatoes,creamy sauce
- MACHO BURRITO$13.99
large flour tortilla,rice,beans,cheese,Lettuce, tomato, onion,guacamole,sour cream choice of chicken,beef,picadillo
- SIDE BURRITO$6.99
TACOS
- TACOS ASADA$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans carne asada.
- TACOS PORK CARNITAS$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans PORK CARNITAS
- TACOS BARBACOA$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans shredded beef barbacoa
- TACOS CHORIZO$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork chorizo
- TACOS AL PASTOR$13.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans pork al pastor
- SHRIMP TACOS$14.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served rice and re fried beans Shrimp,onions tomato,creamy sauce
- TACOS AL CARBON$15.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla in red sauce served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans Carne asada.
- TACOS VARIADOS$15.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans choice of any protein
- FISH TACOS$14.99
three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with onions, cilantro rice and re fried beans three tacos on soft corn tortilla served with pico de gallo,fish dressing,lettuce rice and re fried beans,fried fish
- TACOS A LA PLANCHA$13.99
- SINGLE ASADA$4.00
- SINGLE CARBON$5.00
- SINGLE CARNITAS$4.00
- SINGLE CHORIZO$4.00
- SINGLE PASTOR$4.00
- SINGLE FISH$5.00
- SINGLE PECHUGA$4.25
- SINGLE SHRIMP$5.00
- SOPE MEAT$4.75
- SOPE ASADA$5.75