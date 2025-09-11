Skip to Main content
Los compadres
0
View Menu
Home
/
QUESADILLA DE ALAMBRE
QUESADILLA DE ALAMBRE
$0
FAJITA MEAT
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS IN MELTED JACK CHEESE IN A LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA SERVED SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE, SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
Los compadres Location and Hours
(307) 682-1101
1700 W. Hwy 14-16, Gillette, WY 82718
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement