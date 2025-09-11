Skip to Main content
Los compadres
#3 ENCHILADA & TOSTADA
#3 ENCHILADA & TOSTADA
choice of chicken, ground beef or shredded beef, served with rice and refried beans,enchilada,cheese,red sauce,tostada,lettuce, tomato
Los compadres Location and Hours
(307) 682-1101
1700 W. Hwy 14-16, Gillette, WY 82718
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
